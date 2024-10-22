RT News - October 22 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 22, 2024
rt.com
All eyes are on the Russian city of Kazan as it welcomes world leaders and representatives from around the globe for the BRICS summit, who are coming despite concerted attempts by the West, to leave Russia isolated in the international arena. We have a special coverage from the heart of Kazan. Apartments used as firing positions and banned ammunition that’s what Ukrainian forces left behind as they flee in the face of Russian advances. RT reports exclusively from the battlefronts. Israel intensifies its strikes on Lebanon. At least four people are killed and more than twenty wounded after the IDF hits a hospital in Beirut and the city’s suburbs with more than a dozen airstrikes overnight.