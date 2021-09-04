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Vaccinated individuals show radioactivity that could make unvaccinated ill
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734 views • September 04, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/radioactivity.html
One of the investigations that La Quinta Columna is conducting —in addition to the analysis of vaccination vials and measurement of ionizing waves in the environment—, is related to measuring the radiation that some individuals are emitting after being inoculated with the misnamed vaccine.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
One of the investigations that La Quinta Columna is conducting —in addition to the analysis of vaccination vials and measurement of ionizing waves in the environment—, is related to measuring the radiation that some individuals are emitting after being inoculated with the misnamed vaccine.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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