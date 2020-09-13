Episode 1 Transitions - How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter

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Why are we learning ambi?
How? First coarse muscle movements, then mental
Only requirement is relatively balanced visual acuity
No live fire during the process
Do this at home, in your backyard, in your basement
Use your unloaded rifle
Coarse muscle movement
Just moving the rifle from right to left and back
Cover or remove sight
Transition in slow motion
Focus on the your body, mirror body position
Proprioception and kinaesthesia...kinetic - motion
Bullpup muzzle on target
AR muzzle up and down...balance and to keep close to cover
Why we want to use crude manipulations in transition...under stress, fine motor control is greatly diminished.
Hand to hand, failure of precise finger movements could cause problem
Hand to hand in high stress could result in entanglements with other gear causing awkwardness and maybe even dropping the weapon.