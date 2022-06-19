Canada Finally Eases Travel Restrictions; Italians Deal Climate Road Blockers 6/19/22

Ahead on this week’s TOP News Stories From Around the World:Canada is finally easing it’s travel restrictions on jabbed travelers, while keeping in place one of the world’s only mask mandates. Canadians took the the streets to march for their freedoms this weekend. A group of climate activists stopped motorists in Italy this week and frustrated drivers but the Italians weren’t in the mood to sit in traffic for hours on end and dealt with it the Italian way. Major shake ups in the world monetary system as Russia seems to be coming out on top by simply making others play by their rules. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov telling the BBC bluntly, “We do not care about the eyes of the West.” Germany is in an energy crisis as they are set to Ration Use of Gas for Electricity Production and Increase Coal Burning. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is certain to appeal the most recent decision by British home secretary Priti Patel to agree to extradite him to the United States for the crime of journalism. Polish EU Parliamentarian Tarczynski called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in May during a speech on the violation of freedom of speech and other human rights. “What about Canada? You care about abortion in the US, why don’t you care about Canada and Mr. Trudeau?” And in Sri Lanka, the civil unrest is escalating- people are desperate for fuel, affordable food and the basics in life. All of that and much more!

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/canada-finally-eases-travel-restrictions-italians-deal-climate-road-blockers/





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