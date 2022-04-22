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vanguard hardcore 4 21 22 n some beers
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1 view • April 22, 2022
I am a retired 100% disabled army veteran that served 06-end of 12, the va pulling crap as always so trying to do something to stay motivated so i dont become of the 22 crew, be great if you sub to me, im trying to stream on dlive but i have streamed on twitch which is https://www.twitch.tv/stallion_13d, just come and chat or sub to youtube or just some interaction would be great, currently streaming on dlive, Stallion_13D, im also streaming on twitch www.twitch.tv/stallion_13d, come in have a chat either on dlive or twitch
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