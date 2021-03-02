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Mass Jabs In Israel Has Lead To Freedom Passes To Return To "Normal"
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20 views • March 02, 2021
Israel launched the biggest mass "vaccination" campaign to date with over 50% of the population getting the jab. This has come with an increase of death and side effects but something far more sinister that the jewish people should know better about!
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https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-rates-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccines/
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-israels-green-passport-program-659437
https://planetfreewill.news/israel-rolls-out-freedom-bracelet-tracking-device-for-travelers/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/297051
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/296876
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-rates-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccines/
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-israels-green-passport-program-659437
https://planetfreewill.news/israel-rolls-out-freedom-bracelet-tracking-device-for-travelers/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/297051
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/296876
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