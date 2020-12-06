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The Alchemist: Part 6 (Pages 110-130)
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17 views • December 06, 2020
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/OKyuc-HkoaQ
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojBwMKqIvofN/
-The battle at the oasis
-Santiago confronted by The Alchemist
-Saying good bye to Fatima
-Santiago is offered a counselor job
-The cobra in the desert
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojBwMKqIvofN/
-The battle at the oasis
-Santiago confronted by The Alchemist
-Saying good bye to Fatima
-Santiago is offered a counselor job
-The cobra in the desert
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