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Mars Rover Landing Hoax - Elon Musk & Total Recall Mars Hollywood Programming - The Occult Of Mars [22.02.2021]
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253 views • February 22, 2021
With YouTube's censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
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RV Truth
23.3K subscribers
1,505 views • Premiered 22.02.2021 - 95 minutes ago
https://youtu.be/zH_-cCODUo4
My 153news.net channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flatearthsun&;hl=en_IN
Link to my patreon. Patreon supporters have access to contact me directly through email with questions or comments.
https://www.patreon.com/russianvids
Also you can support me using cash.app $rvtruth
Receive a 10% discount on Alaska Chaga Tea.
It boosts your immunity with antioxidants, improves overall health with full of vitamin A, B complex, C, D, E and K in addition to iron, calcium, zinc, fiber and polysaccharides: https://alaskachaga.us/discount/RV?
My online store: https://teespring.com/stores/russianvids-youtube
Thanks everyone for the support! It’s very much appreciated!
RV Truth
23.3K subscribers
1,505 views • Premiered 22.02.2021 - 95 minutes ago
https://youtu.be/zH_-cCODUo4
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