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Mars Rover Landing Hoax - Elon Musk & Total Recall Mars Hollywood Programming - The Occult Of Mars [22.02.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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253 views • February 22, 2021
With YouTube's censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.

My 153news.net channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids

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Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
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Link to my patreon. Patreon supporters have access to contact me directly through email with questions or comments.
https://www.patreon.com/russianvids

Also you can support me using cash.app $rvtruth

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Thanks everyone for the support! It’s very much appreciated!

RV Truth
23.3K subscribers
1,505 views • Premiered 22.02.2021 - 95 minutes ago
https://youtu.be/zH_-cCODUo4
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