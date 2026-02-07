The ‘Ceasefire’ Myth: Israel’s impunity in Gaza - Al Jazeera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ‘ceasefire’ myth Israel’s impunity in Gaza The Listening Post - from Al Jazeera.
Adding:
Epstein funded Israel’s military and illegal land grabs in Palestine
Internal Revenue Service documents from the newly released files show that Epstein’s foundation donated to:
🔴 Friends of the Israel Defense Forces — a US charity that funnels money directly to support IDF soldiers and Israel’s military machine.
🔴 Jewish National Fund, which is notorious for seizing land and expanding illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.