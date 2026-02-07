The ‘Ceasefire’ Myth: Israel’s impunity in Gaza - Al Jazeera

The ‘ceasefire’ myth Israel’s impunity in Gaza The Listening Post - from Al Jazeera.

Adding:

Epstein funded Israel’s military and illegal land grabs in Palestine

Internal Revenue Service documents from the newly released files show that Epstein’s foundation donated to:

🔴 Friends of the Israel Defense Forces — a US charity that funnels money directly to support IDF soldiers and Israel’s military machine.

🔴 Jewish National Fund, which is notorious for seizing land and expanding illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.



