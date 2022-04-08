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New drone footage shows Russian tank activity in Mariupol.
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914 views • April 08, 2022
RT.
New footage has been published showing Russian tanks firing in the direction of Ukrainian troops in the Left Bank district of Mariupol. The Ukrainian troops had set up a firing post in a residential building and were launching rocket-propelled grenades at a Russian armored personnel carrier, prompting a response from the tank.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vztf9r-new-drone-footage-shows-russian-tank-activity-in-mariupol.html
New footage has been published showing Russian tanks firing in the direction of Ukrainian troops in the Left Bank district of Mariupol. The Ukrainian troops had set up a firing post in a residential building and were launching rocket-propelled grenades at a Russian armored personnel carrier, prompting a response from the tank.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vztf9r-new-drone-footage-shows-russian-tank-activity-in-mariupol.html
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