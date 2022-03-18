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Melissa Tate: Globalists Have Turned the Guns of Inflation on America
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141 views • March 18, 2022
Melissa Tate of https://realmelissatate.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the globalists have turned the guns of inflation on the US.
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