Only One Glass And Your Liver Will Work Better Than Ever| Liver Detox Recipe. Our liver is one of the most important organs of the body, It works hard every day to filter out toxins and waste.

When the liver overworked, it becomes sluggish, toxins are no longer able to leave the body and are instead stored in fat tissue and they will hang out there until liver function improves and they can be safely eliminated.

There are some signs that your liver is full of toxins: excessive abdominal fat, fatigue, excessive sweating, itchy skin, unexplained weight gain etc. These are signs you need to take action, detox and alter you diet and lifestyle to heal your liver.

Here is a recipe that can help naturally detox your liver.

This liver detox recipe is natural, easy to prepare and very effective to cleanse your liver.



Ingredients:

4 cups of water.

Fresh orange juice.

Lemon juice and lemon grated peel.

A handful of fresh mint leaves.

Raw honey to taste.



Steep the mint leaves in the water for five minutes. Let it cool down, add honey, lemon juice and orange juice and mix well. Then drink the liver cleansing juice.