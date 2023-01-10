The Dictionary Now Describes Woman as OFFENSIVE @PatGray

Pat Gray at Blaze TV
January 10, 2023
A new word “supposably” has been added to the dictionary and apparently has a different meaning than supposedly. Cambridge Dictionary also described the word female as offensive to most people.
