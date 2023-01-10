The Dictionary Now Describes Woman as OFFENSIVE @PatGray

Create New Account
The Dictionary Now Describes Woman as OFFENSIVE
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Pat Gray at Blaze TV


January 10, 2023


A new word “supposably” has been added to the dictionary and apparently has a different meaning than supposedly. Cambridge Dictionary also described the word female as offensive to most people.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Vu_I6UgHgI


