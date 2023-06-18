Create New Account
Military Troops in at least 15 Cities...
Watchmen Incorporated
Published 18 hours ago

Military Troops in at least 15 Cities... JUST IN: Tanks now seen ON THE GROUND in Idaho Falls, Idaho adding another state to the list of recent sightings...  (Is this to confront a ChiCom invasion from Canada?)  Tanks & military recorded travelling throughout several USA Cities. 26 Ospry Military helicopters in one California city alone!  (At end of this video...) NOTE: If the ARMY is in town or going to be getting crowds under control why not use these especially at the border - and not on US citizens!  For MORE See...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goC1eOIWoms  Titled "Tanks On The Streets - Multiple Cities - Get Out Right Now!"

californiamilitary15 cities

