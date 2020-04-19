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Ecuador COVID19 Crisis Dead bodies EVERYHWERE even washing up on the Beach!!
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170663 views • April 19, 2020
Reports coming from Ecuador the COVID19 Death is getting out of control!! Dead bodies are EVERYWHERE even washing on the Beach Shores!! Massive Grave Sights are being built all over the place!!
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