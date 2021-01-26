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Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi's interview on Covid
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406 views • January 26, 2021
Prof. Bhakdi is an American-born, Thai-German Microbiologist, retired since 2012, that taught also Virology and Immunology at some of the most prestigious universities in Germany. He published extensively in all those fields.
In this interview, part of a documentary that is now being released, he says it all.
The Covid pandemic is a fraud. From the faulty rt-PCR tests, never ment for diagnosis, to the CDC data that shows how non-lethal this supposed deadly virus is, to the dangers of the recombinant vaccines now being administered as per the human trial that was not, and could be never allowed. Yet they have already started it on thousands of very poorly informed people all around the world.
It is no surprise that wikipedia's information gates keepers make no effort to go into any of the issues he describes in this video yet spend almost the entire section dedicated to his 'criticism to Covid', as they headlined it, to quote all the mainstream non-scientific media outlets that, as he went public, were set up against him.
In this interview, part of a documentary that is now being released, he says it all.
The Covid pandemic is a fraud. From the faulty rt-PCR tests, never ment for diagnosis, to the CDC data that shows how non-lethal this supposed deadly virus is, to the dangers of the recombinant vaccines now being administered as per the human trial that was not, and could be never allowed. Yet they have already started it on thousands of very poorly informed people all around the world.
It is no surprise that wikipedia's information gates keepers make no effort to go into any of the issues he describes in this video yet spend almost the entire section dedicated to his 'criticism to Covid', as they headlined it, to quote all the mainstream non-scientific media outlets that, as he went public, were set up against him.
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