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Go Wisconsin Go - Decert?
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89 views • January 05, 2021
Breaking news this evening:
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump. Copy of resolution below.
a link to the resolution:
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ar3
Whereas, without legitimacy, the government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not stand. Instead, our government will devolve into a system of coercion and bribery that seeks to use the guise of elections to hold a degree of credibility; and
Whereas, the people of Wisconsin are demanding that the legislature address questions of legitimacy; now, therefore, be it
Resolved by the assembly, That: the Wisconsin State Assembly recognizes that the most important function for a government is to conduct fair and honest elections that follow the duly enacted law; and, be it further
Resolved, That when there are significant portions of the population that question the integrity of the elections due to the failure of election officials to follow the letter of the law, it is incumbent upon the legislature to address the issues that are in question; and, be it further
Resolved, That the members of the Wisconsin State Assembly place the redress to these and other election law violations and failed administrative procedures as its highest priority and shall take up legislation crafted to ensure civil officers follow the laws as written.
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump. Copy of resolution below.
a link to the resolution:
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ar3
Whereas, without legitimacy, the government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not stand. Instead, our government will devolve into a system of coercion and bribery that seeks to use the guise of elections to hold a degree of credibility; and
Whereas, the people of Wisconsin are demanding that the legislature address questions of legitimacy; now, therefore, be it
Resolved by the assembly, That: the Wisconsin State Assembly recognizes that the most important function for a government is to conduct fair and honest elections that follow the duly enacted law; and, be it further
Resolved, That when there are significant portions of the population that question the integrity of the elections due to the failure of election officials to follow the letter of the law, it is incumbent upon the legislature to address the issues that are in question; and, be it further
Resolved, That the members of the Wisconsin State Assembly place the redress to these and other election law violations and failed administrative procedures as its highest priority and shall take up legislation crafted to ensure civil officers follow the laws as written.
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