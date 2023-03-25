Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Metta Meditation, Overflowing Heart
12 views
channel image
Brightheart Meditation
Published 16 hours ago |

Metta Meditation from Brightheart Meditation Center March 23

Finnbarr, the meditation guide, was a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition 21 years. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center in Hungary and at 

Keywords
meditationconsciousnesspeacecalm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket