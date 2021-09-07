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Attention to all New Zealanders - parliament is busy getting a new bill in place to over The Bill of Rights
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70 views • September 07, 2021
Attention to all New Zealanders - parliament is busy getting a new bill in place to override the Bill of Rights. According to the speech by David Seymour (ACT), they plan to limit business transactions only with individuals who have been injected with the experimental emergency-authorized mRNA injections (not a vaccine) designed by the criminal pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer. The new bill will give them legal standing to do that... watch this video from today’s session which is part one of the new bill, there is more to come.
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