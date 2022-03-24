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This is latest live video of Reena Alex Jerusalem ,{IMPORTANT==Scientists have created gmo types junk foods which will be released in the coming years or in month}, passover and about passover seder
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283 views • March 24, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers, fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from jerusalem and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about Scientists have created gmo types junk foods which will be released in the coming years or in month, passover,about passover seder and importance of getting baptized in the name of Yahushua Mashiah or Yeshua(Jesus Christ) with water(for fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem),if anyone doesn't understands malayalam can skip the live video, you can find the foods prepared for passover seder in the given link below, it's order, how to prepare yourself for passover seder meal, passover, how to make foods for passover seder in online and foods must be eaten and avoided during passover in online. if you can try to do feasts and festivals of jews also including sabbath. Try to store foods and drinking waters as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes, understand truth because the word of God says that truth shall let you free. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.
LINKS:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passover, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passover_Seder, https://geneticliteracyproject.org/gmo-faq/what-is-plant-based-genetically-engineered-fake-meat-and-why-is-it-being-developed/, https://www.brighteon.com/0312b4e2-37ad-4a7f-b51f-7eb4e2fc956b.
LINKS:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passover, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passover_Seder, https://geneticliteracyproject.org/gmo-faq/what-is-plant-based-genetically-engineered-fake-meat-and-why-is-it-being-developed/, https://www.brighteon.com/0312b4e2-37ad-4a7f-b51f-7eb4e2fc956b.
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