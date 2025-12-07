Off-Grid Living Misconceptions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Off-grid" sounds mysterious, but it is actually pretty simple. It means we are not connected to city power, water, or sewer. Instead, we run our own systems: solar panels, batteries, a backup generator, a water source, and a waste setup. What it does not mean: rough, dirty, unsafe, or survival mode every day.