Current info - Lewis Arthur- Saving children, Helping Families.

"Lewis Arthur of Veterans on Patrol who discovered Cemex Child Trafficking Camp and cover-up by Craig Sawyer speaks to The Breb Room on current & relevant information.



🏗️Infrastructure Request🏗️



Clearing and leveling for Bravo Base Encampment expansion is nearly complete. I have one more cut back to make, but the requested EDUCATION POST can begin immediate construction after today.



We are still looking for desks, shelving, chairs, and an activity table.



4 impoverished children will benefit immediately from this Camp Expansion, and I will go find the homeless children in my area to bring them in and Case Manage one child at a time.



In addition, Bravo Base also serves as an emergency extraction location for any trafficked Migrant children we are tracking and assisting.



Volunteers must be willing to live off-grid and being a follower of Christ is required.



There is no shortage of work, only shortage of Hands and Feet.



If you cannot mobilize to a VOP Operation Zone, you can send Material Support and/or start helping those in your immediate Community.



There is also no shortage of those in need.



Message @PR3PP3R22 if you can help with Infrastructure requests."



