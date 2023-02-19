Current info - Lewis Arthur- Saving children, Helping Families.

"Lewis Arthur of Veterans on Patrol who discovered Cemex Child Trafficking Camp and cover-up by Craig Sawyer speaks to The Breb Room on current & relevant information.
🏗️Infrastructure Request🏗️
Clearing and leveling for Bravo Base Encampment expansion is nearly complete. I have one more cut back to make, but the requested EDUCATION POST can begin immediate construction after today.
We are still looking for desks, shelving, chairs, and an activity table.
4 impoverished children will benefit immediately from this Camp Expansion, and I will go find the homeless children in my area to bring them in and Case Manage one child at a time.
In addition, Bravo Base also serves as an emergency extraction location for any trafficked Migrant children we are tracking and assisting.
Volunteers must be willing to live off-grid and being a follower of Christ is required.
There is no shortage of work, only shortage of Hands and Feet.
If you cannot mobilize to a VOP Operation Zone, you can send Material Support and/or start helping those in your immediate Community.
There is also no shortage of those in need.
Message @PR3PP3R22 if you can help with Infrastructure requests."
#VOP
https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the
