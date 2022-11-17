14 things girls LOVE to talk about 💋 AVOID the Friend-Zone — Content for “Chemistry”

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You need to be able to engage her in a conversation that she finds stimulating. But that will likely be different than what you find stimulating — if you’re like me, the things you find stimulating are health, philosophy, history, politics, entrepreneurship, meditation, and fitness. But, most young, attractive women are NOT going to be very interested in this kind of stuff. She’ll get bored, awkward silences will ensue, and she won’t be all that interested in seeing you again.
Here, I reveal 14 topics conducive to seduction that turn women on, which will engage their playful side.
For everything mentioned here 📑 Access my full library of seduction and sexhacking resources
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Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender: How to meet a nice girl instead - from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you! 🛒 ORDER the digital, print, or audio book edition
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender#Order
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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