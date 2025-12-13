© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
the CV19 injection genetic code integrates into the human genome
Our study documents the first-ever direct evidence that mRNA “vaccine” genetic code integrates into the human genome.
Her chromosome 19 now carries a non-human spike gene sequence — a PERFECT 20/20 bp match.
A one-in-a-TRILLION chance of coincidence.
McCullough Foundation Vice President John Leake explains on The Tucker Carlson Show
