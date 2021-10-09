Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely (Special Ops) CONFIRMS EXISTENCE of 'Q"

No more mystery. No hype, no psyop. Just intel: Gen. Vallely was asked on the radio program Americanuck Radio (Oct 2019) by a listener in Mike’s chatroom, “Who’s the individual calling himself or themselves Q?”

Gen. Vallely answered the following: “Q-Anon is information that comes out of a group called ‘The Army of Northern Virginia.’ This is a group of military intelligence specialists, of over 800 people that advises the president.

The president does not have a lot of confidence in the CIA or the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) much anymore. So the President relies on real operators, who are mostly Special Operations type of people. This is where ‘Q’ picks up some of his information.”

So who is Maj Gen Paul Vallely, why is he relevant and why should we lend any credibility to what he had to say in the interview? The following has been copied directly from MGPV’s bio online: “Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely is a 1961 West Point graduate who retired as Deputy Commanding General for the US Army Pacific in 1991. A veteran of two combat tours in Vietnam, he is a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces as well as the Army War College.

Throughout his 32-year military career, Maj. Gen. Vallely served in many overseas theaters to include Europe and the Pacific Rim Countries. He has served on US security assistance missions on civilian-military relations to Europe, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Central America with in-country experience in Indonesia, Columbia, El Salvador, Panama, Honduras and Guatemala.

Vallely's significant assignment experience is particularly unique because of his background in Civil Affairs. He was nominated for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations under President Reagan.

Vallely commanded the 351st Civil Affairs Command from 1982-1986, including all Special Forces, Psychological Warfare, and Civil Military units in the Western US and Hawaii. He developed and designed the Host Nation Support Program in the Pacific for the Department of Defense and the State Department.

Since his retirement from the military, Vallely has served as a military analyst for the FOX News Channel and is a guest on many nationally syndicated radio talk shows. He co-authored the book Endgame: The Blueprint for Victory in the War on Terror (2004).”