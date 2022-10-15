Create New Account
Dr Robert Malone on Why There Were Mandates | Joe Pags
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Part 2 with the inventor of mRNA technology -- Dr. Robert Malone. We get into the global powers pushing for you to take the shot and what we should do now!

rwmalonemd.substack.com

Source:   https://rumble.com/v1nwfme-dr-robert-malone-on-why-there-were-mandates.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10 


Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicjoe pagsdr robert malone

