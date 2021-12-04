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Violence In America
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272 views • December 04, 2021
War Zone
* A crime wave is sweeping the country.
* Many of our cities are going backwards or falling apart.
* More kids are getting involved in criminal activity — and the violence is becoming more ubiquitous and brazen.
* George Soros is funding soft-on-crime prosecutors, but he isn’t the only one behind this.
* This is a road we’ve been down before.
* It’s time to increase police budgets and punish criminals.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285115136001
* A crime wave is sweeping the country.
* Many of our cities are going backwards or falling apart.
* More kids are getting involved in criminal activity — and the violence is becoming more ubiquitous and brazen.
* George Soros is funding soft-on-crime prosecutors, but he isn’t the only one behind this.
* This is a road we’ve been down before.
* It’s time to increase police budgets and punish criminals.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285115136001
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