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WORLD FATE On Communism and Democracy by Martinus Third Part THE THIRD TESTAMENT
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14 views • August 28, 2021
in this article from 1947 Martinus analyses the World Situation in the Doomsday Epoch that began with First Worldwar and that will not stop before Democracy and Communism has developed to become REAL PEACE and LOVE
Then the world will be Unified and Healed
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
www.Martinus.dk
Then the world will be Unified and Healed
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
www.Martinus.dk
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