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DIGGING INTO OTHER REPORTED VACCINATION DEATHS EFFINGHAM WOMAN ISN'T ALONE (DEAD IN LESS THAN 15MIN)
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1198 views • May 18, 2021
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KCTV5 News channel
She died in less than 15 minutes yet its too early to say what caused her death, WTF! WAKE THE FUCK UP!
If she would have died of ANYTHING before the bs19 vaccine you can bet your ass they would have said died of covid.
KCTV5 News channel
She died in less than 15 minutes yet its too early to say what caused her death, WTF! WAKE THE FUCK UP!
If she would have died of ANYTHING before the bs19 vaccine you can bet your ass they would have said died of covid.
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