Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 17, 2024 – Exo-tech radar-invisible DRONES have been flying over US military nuclear assets for EIGHT YEARS

- Mike Adams Introduces Major Updates and Special Guests (0:00)

- Candace Owens and Anti-Semitism Accusations (2:39)

- Trump's Comments on Drones and Military Involvement (4:55)

- Admiral Kirby's Lies and Drones' Legal Status (7:36)

- Stealth Drones and Mystery Drone Incidents (11:31)

- Historical Drone Sightings and Stealth Technology (48:07)

- Government's Lack of Control and AI Threats (48:26)

- AI Advancements and Decentralization (49:20)

- Interview with Steve and Yana Ben Nun (1:11:09)

- Health Ranger Store Promotions (1:11:25)

- Biblical Context and Historical Perspective (1:21:46)

- Assad's Prisons and Syrian Gas Attack (1:25:50)

- Strategic Implications of Syria's Fall (1:28:08)

- Noahide Laws and Zionist Agenda (1:30:53)

- Challenges in Israel and Noahide Laws (1:40:57)

- Global Implications and Zionist Influence (1:41:19)

- Christianity and Zionism (1:49:16)

- Education and Resistance (2:13:42)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:26:59)





