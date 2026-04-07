RT News - April 7 2026 6AM GMT

April 7, 2026

rt.com





A deadly ultimatum from the White House comes as the US war on Iran drags far beyond what was planned, with millions of dollars lost on downed military helicopters and planes. The threats leave Tehran unfazed. Mr. and Mrs. Trump are saving the children, as the war on Tehran kills over a thousand minors, the First family claims Iranians are cheering for the bombs raining down on their country. Iran mourns 40 days since the US-Israeli strike at a Minab school killed at least 175 people, most of them children. One woman shares the moment she lost her daughter and son.





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