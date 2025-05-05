How Do I Stay Pure When Everything Around Me Isn’t?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌊 In this special Q&A episode, Grace sits down to address the real, raw questions young adults are asking about purity, struggles, and staying right with God in a world full of compromise.
From forgiveness to temptation, dating to digital distractions, this wrap-up to our Purity in a Polluted World series is rooted in Psalm 119.9 and filled with honest answers, Scripture truth, and hope for the journey.
📖 Questions Answered in This Episode:
Can I really be forgiven for what I’ve done?
How do I start over when I feel spiritually numb?
What if I keep messing up?
How do I live out purity day-to-day?
What if my friends don’t understand my decisions?
Isn’t this legalism if I try too hard?
How do I keep this going long-term?
How do I control impure thoughts?
Can I stay pure while dating?
Can I live pure in college or at work?
How do I overcome online temptation?
What role does worship play in purity?
📌 Key Scriptures Highlighted:
Psalm 119.9–16
1 John 1.9
Romans 7.19, Romans 12.1–2
Matthew 5.8, 5.29
Proverbs 24.16
1 Thessalonians 4.3–4
Daniel 1.8
John 14.15, John 15.5
2 Corinthians 10.5
Hebrews 12.1
🛠️ Practical Takeaways:
How to set biblical boundaries in relationships
What to do when you fall again
Why worship isn’t just music—it’s surrender
How to build habits that keep you spiritually anchored
00:00Introduction and Personal Struggles
00:28Question 1: Can I Really Be Forgiven?
01:19Question 2: Starting Over Spiritually
01:58Question 3: Dealing with Repeated Failures
02:49Question 4: Living Out Purity Daily
03:42Question 5: Handling Peer Pressure
04:25Question 6: Obedience vs. Legalism
05:06Question 7: Sustaining Purity Long-Term
05:45Question 8: Controlling Your Thoughts
06:22Question 9: Purity in Dating
06:56Question 10: Purity in College and Workplace
07:25Question 11: Overcoming Online Temptation
07:59Question 12: The Role of Worship in Purity
08:31Conclusion and Final Encouragement