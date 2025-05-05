How Do I Stay Pure When Everything Around Me Isn’t?

🌊 In this special Q&A episode, Grace sits down to address the real, raw questions young adults are asking about purity, struggles, and staying right with God in a world full of compromise.



From forgiveness to temptation, dating to digital distractions, this wrap-up to our Purity in a Polluted World series is rooted in Psalm 119.9 and filled with honest answers, Scripture truth, and hope for the journey.



📖 Questions Answered in This Episode:

Can I really be forgiven for what I’ve done?

How do I start over when I feel spiritually numb?

What if I keep messing up?

How do I live out purity day-to-day?

What if my friends don’t understand my decisions?

Isn’t this legalism if I try too hard?

How do I keep this going long-term?

How do I control impure thoughts?

Can I stay pure while dating?

Can I live pure in college or at work?

How do I overcome online temptation?

What role does worship play in purity?



📌 Key Scriptures Highlighted:

Psalm 119.9–16

1 John 1.9

Romans 7.19, Romans 12.1–2

Matthew 5.8, 5.29

Proverbs 24.16

1 Thessalonians 4.3–4

Daniel 1.8

John 14.15, John 15.5

2 Corinthians 10.5

Hebrews 12.1



🛠️ Practical Takeaways:

How to set biblical boundaries in relationships

What to do when you fall again

Why worship isn’t just music—it’s surrender

How to build habits that keep you spiritually anchored



