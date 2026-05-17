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💥US-Israeli escalation could trigger global depression - Prof. Marandi, clip 1 of 2
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💥📉 US-Israeli escalation could trigger global depression — Prof. Marandi
💬 “The United States knows that this siege warfare is not going to succeed,” Tehran-based analyst Prof. Mohammad Marandi said.
He warned that Washington and Tel Aviv may now move toward another major assault on Iran — possibly targeting critical infrastructure.
🚀 Iran will respond in kind.
Trump’s China trip also was a “complete failure” — no real breakthrough, no Chinese blessing for Washington’s Iran war, just PR spin detached from reality, Marandi added.
💬 “Trump basically admitted that the Chinese said nothing about the Iranian nuclear program.”
☠️ Failure after failure — Iran is proving too tough a nut for Trump to crack.
@geopolitics_prime
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