BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sterilization, and Contagious Vax. Logos Energy being Harnessed. Webinar "Post Mortem"
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
441 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
351 views • May 01, 2021
Jordan Peterson For Good Friday! Logos!
https://youtu.be/9q0oL-6nBEI

Dr Janci Chunn Lindsay
Verbal testimony:
https://youtu.be/6Vj3xGT6izE

The written transcript! Much better!
https://www.jennifermargulis.net/halt-covid-vaccine-research-scientist-urges-cdc/


BarnHardt: CDC changes PCR Test cycles to 28 for vaccinated people! Gee how many will be positive! https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/29/thermonuclear-cdc-announces-that-post-deathvax-infections-will-only-be-counted-and-investigated-if-the-pcr-test-cycle-threshold-is-under-28-cycles-which-would-have-eliminated-over-90-of-the-fake/

Barnhardt: Covid Fraud Hospital admissions!
Podcast! https://www.barnhardt.biz/category/barnhardt-podcast/

Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4


Robert Sepehr Animal magnetism and the chi energy! https://youtu.be/NxeChitTCTI

Sepehr Discussing Tesla: https://youtu.be/i9Ke3LOaKjA

Life force energy control by the manipulators? https://www.jst.go.jp/moonshot/en/application/202002/pdf/pd_wg1_en.pdf

Pfizer:: pg 67 last line: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wCNKC0wsokPM7Brma9mb3pFIlzDGvDWx/view?usp=drivesdk

Pfizer knew in their own test documents.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/28/humanicide-pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-jab-trial-documentation-that-non-jabbed-people-can-be-environmentally-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/

Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4

Spanish Flu, second wave:
John E Hoover: https://youtu.be/Q48Xyq_y52Y

Vaxed spreading the vax:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html

Moonshot: transhumanism:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yGirTz3MhhyTQRiIotzSgNuuKVFFGwNv/view?usp=drivesdk


Leigh Dundas Attorney:
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6

Kamala: American Thinker: Personality Disorder? “Chuckle head”!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/04/kamala_once_again_displays_signs_of_a_weird_personality_disorder.html


Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
fraudsterilizationlogos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy