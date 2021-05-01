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Sterilization, and Contagious Vax. Logos Energy being Harnessed. Webinar "Post Mortem"
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351 views • May 01, 2021
Jordan Peterson For Good Friday! Logos!
https://youtu.be/9q0oL-6nBEI
Dr Janci Chunn Lindsay
Verbal testimony:
https://youtu.be/6Vj3xGT6izE
The written transcript! Much better!
https://www.jennifermargulis.net/halt-covid-vaccine-research-scientist-urges-cdc/
BarnHardt: CDC changes PCR Test cycles to 28 for vaccinated people! Gee how many will be positive! https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/29/thermonuclear-cdc-announces-that-post-deathvax-infections-will-only-be-counted-and-investigated-if-the-pcr-test-cycle-threshold-is-under-28-cycles-which-would-have-eliminated-over-90-of-the-fake/
Barnhardt: Covid Fraud Hospital admissions!
Podcast! https://www.barnhardt.biz/category/barnhardt-podcast/
Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4
Robert Sepehr Animal magnetism and the chi energy! https://youtu.be/NxeChitTCTI
Sepehr Discussing Tesla: https://youtu.be/i9Ke3LOaKjA
Life force energy control by the manipulators? https://www.jst.go.jp/moonshot/en/application/202002/pdf/pd_wg1_en.pdf
Pfizer:: pg 67 last line: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wCNKC0wsokPM7Brma9mb3pFIlzDGvDWx/view?usp=drivesdk
Pfizer knew in their own test documents.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/28/humanicide-pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-jab-trial-documentation-that-non-jabbed-people-can-be-environmentally-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4
Spanish Flu, second wave:
John E Hoover: https://youtu.be/Q48Xyq_y52Y
Vaxed spreading the vax:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
Moonshot: transhumanism:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yGirTz3MhhyTQRiIotzSgNuuKVFFGwNv/view?usp=drivesdk
Leigh Dundas Attorney:
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Kamala: American Thinker: Personality Disorder? “Chuckle head”!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/04/kamala_once_again_displays_signs_of_a_weird_personality_disorder.html
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://youtu.be/9q0oL-6nBEI
Dr Janci Chunn Lindsay
Verbal testimony:
https://youtu.be/6Vj3xGT6izE
The written transcript! Much better!
https://www.jennifermargulis.net/halt-covid-vaccine-research-scientist-urges-cdc/
BarnHardt: CDC changes PCR Test cycles to 28 for vaccinated people! Gee how many will be positive! https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/29/thermonuclear-cdc-announces-that-post-deathvax-infections-will-only-be-counted-and-investigated-if-the-pcr-test-cycle-threshold-is-under-28-cycles-which-would-have-eliminated-over-90-of-the-fake/
Barnhardt: Covid Fraud Hospital admissions!
Podcast! https://www.barnhardt.biz/category/barnhardt-podcast/
Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4
Robert Sepehr Animal magnetism and the chi energy! https://youtu.be/NxeChitTCTI
Sepehr Discussing Tesla: https://youtu.be/i9Ke3LOaKjA
Life force energy control by the manipulators? https://www.jst.go.jp/moonshot/en/application/202002/pdf/pd_wg1_en.pdf
Pfizer:: pg 67 last line: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wCNKC0wsokPM7Brma9mb3pFIlzDGvDWx/view?usp=drivesdk
Pfizer knew in their own test documents.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/28/humanicide-pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-jab-trial-documentation-that-non-jabbed-people-can-be-environmentally-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
Reiner Fuellmich! Today’s live conference in English!
https://youtu.be/bFB2AA28_q4
Spanish Flu, second wave:
John E Hoover: https://youtu.be/Q48Xyq_y52Y
Vaxed spreading the vax:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
Moonshot: transhumanism:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yGirTz3MhhyTQRiIotzSgNuuKVFFGwNv/view?usp=drivesdk
Leigh Dundas Attorney:
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Kamala: American Thinker: Personality Disorder? “Chuckle head”!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/04/kamala_once_again_displays_signs_of_a_weird_personality_disorder.html
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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