Ukrainian shelling leaves five, including child, wounded in the Donetsk Republic
Published 21 hours ago |
RT


May 11, 2023


Ukrainian forces continue their relentless shelling of the Donetsk Republic, injuring 12 people within the last 24 hours. Our correspondent Roman Kosarev visited a scene where a family of five were injured, and their home was completely destroyed


russiawarchildukrainertinjuriesdonetskshellingwoundedroman kosarevhomes destroyed

