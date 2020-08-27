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The David Knight Show (27August20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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20 views • August 27, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:00:15 Marxist looters give Trump a boost in polls despite RNC “convention”c

— 00:13:36 Trump honors heroes of COVID & Kudlow declares economic victory. Trump should replace Fauci with White Coat Summit & give us liberty — and REAL economic victory

— 00:37:44 Fed Chair Powell admits he “simply flooded the system with money (“digital money”) that went to the billionaires. Here’s the astonishing figures on the redistribution of wealth. Stimulus? CARES Act? Maybe UBI means Unlimited Billionaire Income.

— 00:41:56 Hurricanes, Lockdowns & the “Broken Window Fallacy”

— 00:55:59 Son votes 3 times for dead mother. Democrats and elections have gone full psycho and Hillary is the incarnation of both Norman Bates & his mother.

— 01:04:46 How to harvest an election in 3 steps

— 01:28:49 TikTok girl’s thoughts on math prove the theory that civilization is already dead. Math? Whatever. It’s a sine of things to come.

— 01:38:20 From British Museum to Mr. Bean, what made us civilized is being torn down (and we’re not talking about statues).

— 01:46:47 Vaccine mandates are rape but don’t expect “pro-choice” feminists to stand for choice. Pope embraces universal vaccines based on fetal research as our health care saviors and experts at NIH are transhumanists funding biowarfare and special ordering baby parts from Planned Parenthood.

— :01:56:07 This Fourth Turning will likely be a combination of the previous 3: American Revolution, Civil and Great Depression/World War 2

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy