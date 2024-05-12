Create New Account
My sun-bleached Aloe vera transplants will recover; grow plenty for wound healing and gut health MVI_0615
EK the Urban Yeti
I took the overhead shade away too soon, and these Aloes got bleached; they will improve, even though we are heading into their off-season, winter. Here in Perth our summer sun scorches the plants, while they often rot in winter from cold and consistent damp. However, I often have had healthy crops of Aloe, and we use a lot on our skin, and when abundant enough, I consume the gel straight from the filleted leaves.

