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Cure for CoVid19 - Mike Pompeo - Coronavirus crisis Live Exercise
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438 views • March 27, 2020
Mike Pompeo - Coronavirus crisis Live Exercise
Trump says "You should've let us know"
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKatRD69WUo
Cure for the CoVid19 Corona Virus Found.
Fire / Lay Off Everyone in Government who makes Policy.
Everyone Else go back to work.
Keep 100 percent of all the money you earn to spend on what you need and want, Buy as local as possible.
If you catch a cold, destroy it with a hot steam sauna.
(if you don't feel well have a friend monitor you while in it, and drink lots of good clean water before, and after sauna.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Trump says "You should've let us know"
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKatRD69WUo
Cure for the CoVid19 Corona Virus Found.
Fire / Lay Off Everyone in Government who makes Policy.
Everyone Else go back to work.
Keep 100 percent of all the money you earn to spend on what you need and want, Buy as local as possible.
If you catch a cold, destroy it with a hot steam sauna.
(if you don't feel well have a friend monitor you while in it, and drink lots of good clean water before, and after sauna.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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