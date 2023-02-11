Free ether energy explained in old dutch architecture

I thought it useful posting this video after having watched the "electric stones from the Congo" to show you that the bricks used in our achitecture contained quartz and were conductors of energy to light the facade/ankers of the houses. The symmetrical decorations, bows, flowers, not just beautiful but they actually used to serve a purpose! FREE energy. Churches were "powerhouses" and places where people gathered to sing and listened to the healing powers of the "organ". Ofcourse, most antennas and batteries removed to be able to sell us expensive, dirty energy to keep us enslaved.

However once awakened, you can't go back. As in the looking glass, it is check mate for humanity. There are only a few moves left and our 1000-year reign with Christ will start. God always wins.

🙏💕