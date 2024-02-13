Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is Coming From The Left
channel image
Son of the Republic
639 Subscribers
24 views
Published 17 hours ago

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]

* The Dems want him gone.

* Even Hillary Clinton & CNN are calling him out and fact-checking him.

* Don’t think this is about the search for truth; it isn’t.

* It’s about preparing to oust him and install a new candidate.

* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?


The full episode is linked below.


Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (12 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html

Keywords
joe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositiongrant stinchfieldlarppolitical theaterreplacementbody doublewag the dogchoreographystuntmanunipartyfall guybidengatethe moviefreak showbiden crime familybig guypuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationplot twistlive-action role play

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket