This Is Coming From The Left

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]
* The Dems want him gone.
* Even Hillary Clinton & CNN are calling him out and fact-checking him.
* Don’t think this is about the search for truth; it isn’t.
* It’s about preparing to oust him and install a new candidate.
* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (12 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html
