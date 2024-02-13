This Is Coming From The Left

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]

* The Dems want him gone.

* Even Hillary Clinton & CNN are calling him out and fact-checking him.

* Don’t think this is about the search for truth; it isn’t.

* It’s about preparing to oust him and install a new candidate.

* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (12 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html