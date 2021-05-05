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The Real Story – OANN Never Trumpers
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280 views • May 05, 2021
Never Trumpers had quite the weekend with Mitt Romney being booed at the 2021 Utah GOP Convention. They are faring in what they call the Post-Trump era which in reality is the Post Never-Trump era.
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