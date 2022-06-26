Jack Ma Was Seen Again in Spain

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https://gnews.org/post/pd7oe8eb
06/24/2022 On June 24, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, was reported to be seen on the Spanish island of Majorca. Since the Bund Financial Summit in October 2020, Jack Ma has made public presence for only a few times.