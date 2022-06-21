Eternal Security?

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The temptation of convenience/ease is tempting, but are we selling our souls for a convenient lie? The path to eternal life is narrow and few find it. ARE YOU ONE WHO CAN MAKE IT?
For a longer video click here to watch "The Greatest Commandment...But Who's Obeying It?": https://bit.ly/39INBhY
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