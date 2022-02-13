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Can we trust Donald Trump ? På svenska efter 4,10
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50 views • February 13, 2022
1. Rebel News journalist Sheila Gunn Reid joined The Alex Jones Show on Friday to break down the state of the trucker protest in Canada that is inspiring people around the world to stand up to tyrants.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-is-the-single-largest-civil-rights-movement-to-ever-occur-in-canada-says-canadian-journalist-2/
2. Grand Jury | Day 1. Run by Reiner Fullmich started on saturday
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0
3. MAX IGAN: WARRIORS RISE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxzqgNVVTjux/
4. How Trump became a Rothschild & Rockefeller asset, explained in 3 minutes. Maybe Trump is controlled opposition pretending to be on our side.
https://www.brighteon.com/5fc48b83-2e81-4797-ba10-59dd5b1e3a29
5. How It All Fits Together: Covid, 5G, Nanotech, Transhumanism & Charles Lieber. They put grapheneoxide in vaxx, in food and also in the air.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-is-the-single-largest-civil-rights-movement-to-ever-occur-in-canada-says-canadian-journalist-2/
2. Grand Jury | Day 1. Run by Reiner Fullmich started on saturday
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0
3. MAX IGAN: WARRIORS RISE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxzqgNVVTjux/
4. How Trump became a Rothschild & Rockefeller asset, explained in 3 minutes. Maybe Trump is controlled opposition pretending to be on our side.
https://www.brighteon.com/5fc48b83-2e81-4797-ba10-59dd5b1e3a29
5. How It All Fits Together: Covid, 5G, Nanotech, Transhumanism & Charles Lieber. They put grapheneoxide in vaxx, in food and also in the air.
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