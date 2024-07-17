Barbara O'Neill - The True Cause of Disease-Part 1 - From Sickness to Health - 1 of 10 (2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What causes disease? What relationship does DNA damage have with genetic diseases and other illnesses? How can we avoid DNA damage? In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill builds a foundation for understanding what causes disease with a look at cell biology.
What causes DNA damage and how can you avoid damaging your DNA? This lecture considers some of the assaults upon our DNA made by chemicals, GMOs, mineral deficiencies, excess heavy metal, electromagnetic field exposure, and more. Vaccines are also discussed. Join Naturopathic Doctor Barbara O’Neill in this lecture about what causes disease, and what we can do to avoid initiating disease. Find out why genetics loads the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger.
