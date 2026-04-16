Book of Mormon Path vs. LDS Covenant Path & Unholy Temples

There is only one true path. It is the path the Savior walked and caused to be revealed that He would walk. Lehi found it, and also Nephi subsequently as well.



41) O then, my beloved brethren, come unto the Lord, the Holy One. Remember that his paths are righteous. Behold, the way for man is narrow, but it lieth in a straight course before him.... (2 Nephi 9)



9) And again, it showeth unto the children of men the straitness of the path, and the narrowness of the gate, by which they should enter, he having set the example before them. (2 Nephi 31)



9) I also have charity for the Gentiles. But behold, for none of these can I hope except they shall be reconciled unto Christ, and enter into the narrow gate, and walk in the strait path which leads to life, and continue in the path until the end of the day of probation. (2 Nephi 33)



19)For I perceive that ye are in the paths of righteousness; I perceive that ye are in the path which leads to the kingdom of God; yea, I perceive that ye are making his paths straight.

20)I perceive that it has been made known unto you, by the testimony of his word, that he cannot walk in crooked paths; neither doth he vary from that which he hath said; neither hath he a shadow of turning from the right to the left, or from that which is right to that which is wrong; therefore, his course is one eternal round.

21)And he doth not dwell in unholy temples; neither can filthiness or anything which is unclean be received into the kingdom of God; therefore I say unto you the time shall come, yea, and it shall be at the last day, that he who is filthy shall remain in his filthiness. (Alma 7)



The "covenant path" is a deception to lead into captivity via unauthorized "priesthood" ordinances, masonic signs, tokens and covenants with the devil who pretends to be god in a temple purportedly of God.



ANY variation from the ONLY TRUE GOD, JESUS CHRIST, is idolatry. Don’t let Smith or any man deceive you. Be on the correct path following Christ by learning and walking the path He walked. By doing so you will learn that as the Son, He leads us to believe He is also the VERY Eternal Father of heaven and earth. Thus becoming the Father and the Son: ONE ETERNAL GOD to those putting their faith in Him.