RAPTORS 145-127 WARRIORS! Quickley 40pts, Kuminga 20 Return 😤
2 views • 1 day ago
Description
Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors 145-127 Jan 20, 2026 at Chase Center (1st w/o Jimmy Butler ACL injury). Immanuel Quickley 40pts powers rout. Jonathan Kuminga returns post-Dec 18 (trade req Jan 15): 20pts 7/10, 5rbs, 2asts, 1stl 21min; alley-oop w/ Draymond. Warriors down 41-28 Q1, Q3 rally (Kuminga 12 last 6:03) but fall. Season sweep (prior Dec 141-127 OT). Both 25-19.
