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BULLET - COMING IN LOUD
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14 views • July 05, 2020
A NEW BULLET VIDEO I MADE PLACED ON MIKA AUVINEN LAST FANTASTIC WORK ON A MERCERDES 30 WHEELER!!!!!!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO MY LITTLE DAUGHTER'S BIRTHDAY TODAY!!!
Vast open spaces
And relentless lands
On a journey bound to never end
A blood red horizon
Staring back to me
On the move as the sun descends
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn
[Chorus:]
Clean shot
Power up
Through the smoke clouds
I'm coming in loud
Blazing pipes at nighttime
Lightens up the dark
The goal is straight within my sight
Watched by the vultures
Caught in their eyes
I leave behind their dire cries
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn
I'm highway bound
[Chorus]
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn......................
Vast open spaces
And relentless lands
On a journey bound to never end
A blood red horizon
Staring back to me
On the move as the sun descends
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn
[Chorus:]
Clean shot
Power up
Through the smoke clouds
I'm coming in loud
Blazing pipes at nighttime
Lightens up the dark
The goal is straight within my sight
Watched by the vultures
Caught in their eyes
I leave behind their dire cries
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn
I'm highway bound
[Chorus]
With wheels keep on rolling
A motor sworn to burn
Heart and soul destined to never learn......................
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