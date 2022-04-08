TULSI GABBARD. THE NEW RED QUEEN?

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Tulsi is getting another good bounce as the world focuses is jaundiced eyes on the Ukraine/Russia drama.
Remember when Hillary Clinton called her a Russian "asset" not spy "asset"?
Well, I do and so do a number of investigative journalists.
Check out "WHITEHOUSE REDS; communists, socialists and security risks running for US President, 2020 by Trevor Loudon www.trevorloudon.com
Citizens for National Security www.cfns.us