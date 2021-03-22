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World Wide Rally For Freedom & Democracy Malmö 2021-03-20
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181 views • March 22, 2021
Docu om demonstrationen som hölls i Malmö 2021-03-20
Helikoptrar, fullt kravallutrustad polis och ridande poliser försöker stoppa demonstrationen.
Ett fantastiskt tal av arrangören och en händelse som genererar hopp om att det finns motstånd emot idiotin.
Helikoptrar, fullt kravallutrustad polis och ridande poliser försöker stoppa demonstrationen.
Ett fantastiskt tal av arrangören och en händelse som genererar hopp om att det finns motstånd emot idiotin.
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